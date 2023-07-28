Business in the Week Ahead (July 31-August 4, 2023)

Amid all the growth cheer, what could be a spoilsport is the ghost of inflation. Mindful of that, the US Fed is in no mood to lower its guard

Earnings momentum is in full flow. Though these are early days still, the disappointment causes by some of the key IT numbers have cast a shadow on the market. For the Nifty, the 20,000 mark is still proving to be elusive and has turned out to be a case of being so near yet so far. How is the market trajectory going to look like in the coming days? In fact, FII inflows are holding up. Even the IMF is...