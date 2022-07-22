Business in the Week Ahead (July 25-29, 2022)

Representative Image

Blame it on high risk-off sentiment, tightening monetary conditions, significant dollar demand from oil importers or a widening trade deficit, the rupee is getting a sinking feeling these days. Oil slipping below $100 per barrel is no consolation as crude prices still remain elevated. The only solace you can take is, the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar is much less compared to what other major currencies are experiencing. Though worries remain over imported inflation, the good news is retail inflation...