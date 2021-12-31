Business in the Week Ahead (January 3-7, 2022)

The year 2022 is beginning on a cautious note. COVID-19 infections are on the rise, led by the more contagious Omicron variant. World Health Organization warns a spurt in infections can pose risks to healthcare systems. Governments across the globe are stepping up precautionary measures restricting gatherings and advising booster vaccine doses. Markets for now are shrugging off the concerns. But policy makers are sounding cautious. The Reserve Bank of India fears inflation and Omicron may pose challenges to the Indian economy. “The global...