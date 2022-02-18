Business in the Week Ahead (February 21-25, 2022)

(Representational image)

Given the sheer proportions and magnitude at play, the LIC’s upcoming IPO – India’s biggest ever public listing--continues to make waves. If everything goes according to plan, the insurance behemoth expects to launch the mother of all IPOs as early as next month. Though the size of the public issue is under wraps, one just can’t miss the guessing game frenzy. As the ball gets rolling with mega roadshows to connect with top-notch investors, the IDBI Bank stake sale...