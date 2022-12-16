Business in the Week Ahead (December 19-23, 2022)

Is the US Fed heading towards a higher terminal rate? And how long can the policy rate stay elevated? Those are the billion dollar questions that are taking the centre stage rather than the pace of tightening. With the US CPI inflation for November undershooting, there are clear signs that inflationary pressures are in a downtrend, barring any negative surprise. Even the BoE and the ECB have left no one in doubt about their intent in fighting inflation, going for...