Business in the Week Ahead (August 30-September 3, 2021)

August is ending on a mixed note for investors. The initial public offering (IPO) market is cooling-off. High valuations and the prospect of an end to easy monetary policies by central banks are making investors wary. Incoming economic data is also painting a mixed picture. Nomura’s business resumption index returned to pre-pandemic levels. Hiring activity is picking up. But the recovery is mixed, reflective in uneven trends in our Economic Recovery Tracker. Monsoon rains, the primary source of water for...