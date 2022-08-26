HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Business in the Week Ahead (August 29-September 2, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

By all yardsticks, next week will be a high voltage affair. Expect sparks to fly as Reliance AGM takes off on Monday. Add to that Q1 GDP data slated for mid-week. Other than that, a barrage of macro numbers are on the grid that can steer the market’s journey

By the time you read this, investors will be busy slicing and dicing the information trickling in from the Jackson Hole gathering in Wyoming. Every word Fed chair Jay Powell utters at the central bankers’ meet will be keenly tracked to map the trajectory and speed of future rate hikes. The concern is palpable as two voting members of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) have already indicated the possibility of more aggressive rate hikes in coming days till US...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers