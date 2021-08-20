MARKET NEWS

Business in the Week Ahead (August 23-27, 2021)

Stocks have stumbled on growth fears and a Fed taper. But is the economy getting ready to run the marathon? Though some pockets bring relief, patches of pain remain. What does the next week hold? Keep an eye on some key macro readings. The Jackson Hole summit is another event to follow

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
Business in the Week Ahead (August 23-27, 2021)

If there is any doubt in any quarter about the strength of the recovery currently under way, the RBI’s State of the Economy report has tried to put it to rest. E-way bill numbers are at record levels and inflation is stabilising. And for good measure, the report has pointed to the lending hand provided by comfortable liquidity and benign financial conditions. This build-up in the economic momentum – both domestically and internationally – has also prompted Crisil Ratings to upgrade its credit quality...

