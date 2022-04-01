Business in the Week Ahead (April 4-8, 2022)

As they say, you win some, you lose some. That captures the state of the economy as India finds itself at a crossroads, battling the aftereffects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The concerns were echoed by none other than the finance minister, who in a reply to the Finance Bill specifically talked about the pain inflicted by higher crude oil prices and supply chains caught in a state of turmoil. The numbers are hard to escape. While the current account deficit and...