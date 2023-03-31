Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Business in the Week Ahead (April 3–7, 2023)

Moneycontrol News   •

The talking point of the week ahead is undoubtedly RBI's move on the policy rate trajectory in its ongoing long-drawn inflation fight. A bunch of PMIs are also in the pipeline that will point to the direction in which various economies are headed. Plus, look out for the summaries of policy meetings of various central banks that can give enough ammo to investors. An IPO is also on the radar  

As the focus shifts to the RBI’s policy action, consumer sentiment is showing some life
Can we expect more policy tightening at the next RBI review meet despite the global banking turmoil? Will the central bank keep its stance flexible on liquidity operations, as suggested by economists at their meeting with top officials of the central bank? The numbers on the ground may still not be in favour of a rate pause. Also, the economists have pointed to the Fed, the ECB, and the BoE hiking rates and highlighting their commitment to bring down the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers