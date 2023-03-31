English
    Business in the Week Ahead (April 3–7, 2023)

    The talking point of the week ahead is undoubtedly RBI's move on the policy rate trajectory in its ongoing long-drawn inflation fight. A bunch of PMIs are also in the pipeline that will point to the direction in which various economies are headed. Plus, look out for the summaries of policy meetings of various central banks that can give enough ammo to investors. An IPO is also on the radar  

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    As the focus shifts to the RBI’s policy action, consumer sentiment is showing some life

    Can we expect more policy tightening at the next RBI review meet despite the global banking turmoil? Will the central bank keep its stance flexible on liquidity operations, as suggested by economists at their meeting with top officials of the central bank? The numbers on the ground may still not be in favour of a rate pause. Also, the economists have pointed to the Fed, the ECB, and the BoE hiking rates and highlighting their commitment to bring down the...

