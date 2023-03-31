Business in the Week Ahead (April 3–7, 2023)

As the focus shifts to the RBI’s policy action, consumer sentiment is showing some life

Can we expect more policy tightening at the next RBI review meet despite the global banking turmoil? Will the central bank keep its stance flexible on liquidity operations, as suggested by economists at their meeting with top officials of the central bank? The numbers on the ground may still not be in favour of a rate pause. Also, the economists have pointed to the Fed, the ECB, and the BoE hiking rates and highlighting their commitment to bring down the...