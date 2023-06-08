Burgers over pizzas, Jodhpuris over casuals: Mixed consumption trends observed in Q4

In the context of multi-category retail, it is also worthwhile to note that barring Dabur and Emami which are in red, for most FMCG majors the demand continued to be moderate, the report added

The Q4 earnings reports of major Indian FMCG companies reveal divergent trends in consumer spending. In this regard, broking firm Jefferies in its recently released analysis of management comments of 40 major Indian consumer companies has noticed mixed trends across segments.

According to the report authored by Vivek Maheshwari, Jithin John and Kunal Shah, while the premium consumer segment comprising premium apparel, jewellery and paints reported double-digit growth, most of the other mass oriented companies reported weak to moderate demand trends.

“Recovery seems to be underway across mass customer segments and low-tier geographies, but a rebound may take time, and would likely be visible during 2HFY24,” the authors observed. While the individual management commentaries differed in their reasoning for tepid growth, they were unanimous in observing that although decline in inflation levels had considerably brought down input costs, it hadn’t necessarily helped pick up consumer demand.

This has been particularly noted in the management commentaries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) majors like Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of popular pizza chain Domino’s and Devyani International Foods which operates popular fast food brands Pizza Hut and KFC. The former two along with popular dining chain Barbeque Nation have reported Q4 demand in red but expect to tide over the situation by the second half of the first quarter in FY24.

Interestingly, while Pizza selling majors have seen a slump on various fronts such as declining Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) due to aggressive store addition policy and reduced margins, other QSR majors popular for burgers such as the Burger King operator Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) and Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald’s for western and southern India have disclosed having received strong demand in Q4FY23 and are confident of being in green in the coming quarters of FY24.

The Jefferies report also notes that while aggressive store additions may not have worked in favour of QSRs, pursual of the same has turned out to be a major growth driver for multi-category retail majors like DMart and Reliance Retail. The latter in particular has reported a strong 66 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), driven by grocery sales through its outlets like Reliance Smart Point while the outcome for DMart has been a mix owing to weak demand for mass apparels and other Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) which constitute a major chunk of its inventory.

In the context of multi-category retail, it is also worthwhile to note that barring Dabur and Emami which are in red, for most FMCG majors the demand continued to be moderate. Authors point out that most staples producers like Nestle, Varun Beverages and Tata Consumer Products brands like Tata Tea were acquiescent of the fact that the net demand was being driven by increasing consumption in rural areas.

However, the report also notes that the response from the rural consumer base hasn’t been the same for mass footwear brands. Brands like Relaxo and Campus have reported demand contraction in this geography and their performance as a result reportedly remained between weak to moderate.

Contrary to the conditions faced by mass oriented brands, demand for premium consumer goods manufacturers and brands remained relatively stable. Among the apparels segment, while overall demand for the commodities of Page Industries (Indian manufacturer of American brand Jockey), Aditya Birla Fashion and V-Mart remained in red, wedding apparel brand Manyavar’s owner Vedant Fashion along with fashion retail major Shoppers Stop and GoColours registered strong growth in FY23Q4.

In the jewellery segment, Tata’s premium watch maker and owner of jewellery brand Tanishq along with south Indian major Kalyan Jewellers reported high growth, with the latter having reported 18 percent revenue growth YoY driven by strong demand coming from the non-south.

The demand and subsequent revenue growth forecast as noted in management commentaries depends upon sustained easing out of inflation for keeping the input costs in check along with climatic factors like El Nino which could impact the pricing in the FMCG segment in coming quarters.

