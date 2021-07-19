Burger King shares rise over 4%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with a buy

live bse live

Bucking the prevailing trend, shares of Burger King India climbed over 4 percent in morning trade on BSE on July 19 even as the benchmark Sensex traded almost a percent lower.

The stock has been under pressure hit by lockdowns imposed by the governments due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 16 close, the stock is down 4 percent in this calendar year so far. It hit its 52-week high of Rs 219.15 on December 17, 2020.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage of the stock with a 'buy rating and a target price of Rs 210 which is an almost 25 percent upside from the stock's previous close of Rs 168.60.

"We believe Burger King's premium multiples are likely to sustain on account of its strong growth profile. We initiate coverage with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 210 (28 times September 2025 EV/EBITDA). Based on a three-year perspective, we arrive at a target price of Rs 365 per share (30 percent CAGR), assuming 25 times multiple," Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage firm expects all listed Indian quick-service restaurants to be significant beneficiaries of the strengthening tailwinds (led by COVID-19).

"Burger King will enjoy an attractive opportunity for both topline and margin expansion. This will be led by a big shift in its business model through the introduction of a barbell product strategy and BK Café. In addition, aggressive store network expansion and capped royalty rate will also be key drivers of EPS growth," Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage firm expects Burger King to register sales and EBITDA CAGR of 71 percent and 286 percent, respectively, over FY21-23E and over FY21-26E, the company’s sales and EBITDA CAGR are expected to stand at 43 percent and 110 percent, respectively.

Shares of Burger King traded 3.65 percent higher at Rs 174.75 on BSE at 1115 hours.