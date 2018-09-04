Buoyancy seen in markets, but looming macro concerns can't be overlooked

Rajeev Srivastava

Indian equity market maintained its buoyancy, with benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex index hitting new all-time highs in several trading days in August 2018 before settling with month-on-month (MoM) gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively.

The rise in the equity market came on the back of sustained inflow of money that pushed the market higher despite concerns looming over hardening of crude prices and the currency rout.

In value terms, the market capitalisation of BSE Sensex gained more than Rs 5 lakh crore (adjusted for HDFC AMC) to Rs 159 lakh crore. It surpassed previous peak seen in January 2018.

While select frontline stocks primarily drove the markets, several quality mid- and small-cap stocks witnessed healthy gains on strong first quarter ended June 2018 corporate results. Notably, Nifty mid- and small-cap indices registered MoM gain of 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

Convincing first quarter ended June earnings, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) neutral stance on monetary policy and worries over trade war between US and China made India a favourable investment destination for global investors, who infused Rs 5,146 crore in debt and equity (witnessed 2.3 times more inflow than in July 2018).

However, the persistency of positive FPI flows seems to be uncertain in coming months on the back of likely further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and deteriorating macro scenario for Indian economy in terms of concerns over fiscal deficits due to higher crude prices and weak Indian rupee (INR).

Robust Q1 GDP growth unable to hold positive sentiment in the market

There was better-than-expected GDP growth in 1QFY19 at 8.2% on the back of double-digit growth in manufacturing and healthy consumer spending. This is a big surprise for the markets. Further, fiscal deficit of 86.5% of FY2019 budget target as on July 2018, compared to 92.4% of FY2018 budget target as on July 2017 offered solace to the market participants.

However, it is not certain that the economy will sustain this kind of GDP growth considering the base impact of last year due to destocking and impact on production in run-up to GST roll-out.

Looming macro concerns – unlikely to be overlooked for long

While robust DII inflows and underlying domestic growth story have been driving the rally for last several months, recent surge in crude price (+10% in August 2018) and weak rupee are likely to pose big challenge to India’s fiscal deficits and can potentially undermine the growth prospects.

Thus, given a sharp 57% year-on-year (YoY) surge in trade deficit to USD18bn in July 2018, rupee surpassing 70-mark and recent surge in crude price, we believe it might be difficult to achieve 3.3% fiscal deficit target.

Valuations to play a spoilsport; Stock-specific play is advisable

Following a sharp up move in last two months, the current valuation of Sensex at 18.5 times one-year forward earnings appears higher, breaching the historical average of 16.7 times.

Further, we do not expect any meaningful upgrade in earnings in near to medium-term due to reversal of interest rates and spiraling input prices.

Thus, we advise the investors to be careful while investing in equity markets at current level and rather concentrate on quality stocks with good corporate governance and healthy earnings visibility.

