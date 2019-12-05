Bulls to remain on driver's seat till Nifty trades above 11,700

According to Amit Gupta, the market is likely to resume its uptrend where leadership may change.
The market remained lacklustre even though, on December 5, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised the Street and unanimously retained repo rate at 5.15 percent against expectations of 25bps cut.
The holding of policy rate cut cycle is because there is a short-term spike in inflation rate, and the US Fed may also pause in the upcoming meeting.
The benchmark indices corrected after the RBI policy meeting, but immediately recouped losses.
The BSE Sensex was up 11.33 points at 40,861.62 while the Nifty50 tried to hold psychological 12,000 levels, falling 4 points to 12,039.20. Even the market breadth was mostly balanced as about 1,128 shares declined against 1,011 advancing shares on the BSE at the time of publishing this copy.
In the previous session, the benchmark indices closed higher for the first time after losing more than a percent in the previous three consecutive sessions.
The current consolidation after initial fall indicates that the market is still hopeful for a rate cut in coming policy meetings, experts feel.
"RBI surprises the street by keeping policy rates unchanged where the market witnessed an immediate knee jerk reaction but the deep was immediately bought into because any dip is a buying opportunity in a current bull market and RBI maintains an accommodative stance which keeps hope alive for further rate cuts," said Amit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, TradingBells.
He feels the market has digested most of the bad news in terms of economic slowdown and it is not showing any signs of weakness.
The RBI cut its full year growth forecast to 5 percent from 6.1 percent earlier. In its October policy as well, it cut growth forecast to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.
In the quarter ended in September, the Indian economy grew at 4.5 percent, the lowest level in more than six years, against 5 percent in Q1FY20.
However, technically, bulls will remain on the driver's seat till Nifty trades above 11,700 level while 11,950 is the immediate support, said Amit Gupta.
"In the upside 12,100-12,150 is an immediate supply zone; above this Nifty is likely to head towards 12,350/12,500 levels," he added.
According to him, the market is likely to resume its uptrend where leadership may change. Earlier, Bank Nifty was the leader of the current bull run but, today, IT is showing signs of strength, he feels.
In the coming days, the trend of change in leadership may continue which will help the overall market to move higher, he said.
The Nifty Bank rallied nearly 17 percent in the last three months, helping the Nifty50 gain more than 9 percent. But, the IT index was the laggard, falling more than 5 percent.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 01:46 pm