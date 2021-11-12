Bulls roaring | These 5 factors lift Sensex 800 points, Nifty above 18,100

Bulls roared back to the market after a three-day correction. The benchmark indices rallied more than 1 percent on November 12, though the broader market participation was less compared to frontliners.

The Nifty50 scaled the 18,100 mark, rising 229 points or 1.3 percent, and the BSE Sensex was up 767 points or 1.3 percent at 60,686.69, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Here are five factors that lifted sentiment at Dalal Street:

Positive Asian Cues

All Asian peers closed higher, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi being the prominent gainers, up 1.13 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.83 percent, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.32 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite ended 0.2 percent higher than its previous close.

The rally was largely led by technology shares following an overnight rally in their peers in the US markets.

Technology and Other Sectors

Technology was the biggest gainer among sectors, rising 2.2 percent at the time of publishing. Tech Mahindra and L&T Infotech led, climbing 4 percent each.

Infosys and Wipro were up more than 2.5 percent, while L&T Technology Services, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services gained 1-2 percent.Financial services, FMCG and metal shares also participated in the run, with the respective indices rallying 1 percent each, and the realty index was up nearly 2 percent.

Index heavyweights HDFC, L&T, Reliance Industries and ITC also led the market higher, up 3 percent, 1.6 percent, 1.53 percent and 1.35 percent, respectively.

Ignoring Inflation Worries and Focus on growth

US inflation worries that hit market sentiment in previous session seems to have faded now, and the market may be focusing more on quarterly earnings (that was good though there was margin pressure in select sectors), economic recovery and strong domestic macros.

"The momentum which was lost during the week was regained as inflation worries started fading with investors shifting their focus to good quarterly earnings, economic recovery and strong domestic macro data points. Today’s market rally was led by IT, energy and realty stocks while global peers traded mixed," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Oil Prices Correct

Crude oil prices corrected more than 1 percent in Friday’s trade as the dollar traded higher with the hope that the US Federal Reserve could give an indication about its rate hike plan sooner than later to control rising inflation.

International benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.5 percent to $81.63 a barrel. It had hit a multi-year high of around $86.50 a barrel towards the end of October 2021, and has remained volatile and below those levels since then.

US crude futures also fell 1.72 percent to $80.19 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day from last month’s outlook as high energy prices curb the recovery from COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of the world’s leading six currencies, remained above 95 levels.

Technical View

The Nifty50 surpassed the crucial 18,000 mark and extended its rally to form a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating a positive bias going forward.

“The market witnessed some swift recovery after a reversal from the support levels of 17,800 and breaching the level of 18,000. Market suggests that sustaining above 18,000 will be an important level for the market to stay positive in the short term,” said Vijay Dhanotiya, lead of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research.

According to him, if the market is able to sustain the level of 18,000, it can witness a positive momentum in the market which can lead to the higher levels near 18,250. “The momentum indicators like RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicating positive momentum in the market,” he said.

