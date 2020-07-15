Bullish on RIL, raise target as we see new revenue streams: Kotak Institutional Equities

Jio Platforms, JioMart, strong retail footprint under Reliance Retail and recent strategic partnership with Facebook are all expected to generate strong revenue streams for Reliance Industries in the long run, experts feel.

Reliance Industries share price hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,978.50 on July 15, the day of 43rd Annual General Meeting. The stock gained 3.2 percent intraday and at 12:51 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 1,956.05, up 2.06 percent on the BSE.

The stock has so far gained 128 percent from its March 23 low and remained the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks since then. It is the first company to cross Rs 12 lakh crore in market cap, thanks all to Jio and digital business.

"RIL's well-established connectivity business under Jio Platforms, formidable offline retail footprint under Reliance Retail, proposed foray in the digital commerce segment under JioMart and recent strategic partnership with Facebook, have propelled it to the forefront of consumer-facing digital ecosystem opportunity in India," said Kotak Institutional Equities which retained buy rating on the stock, raising SoTP-based fair value to Rs 2,150 (from Rs 1,750 earlier).

The brokerage believes RIL's ever-expanding portfolio of products and services to target the 4Cs of the digital ecosystem —connectivity, commerce, content and currency—will enable it to leverage the sizeable traffic across its consumer-facing verticals, generate new revenue streams and create significant value in the long run.

Reliance Industries has sold more than 25 percent stake in Jio Platforms since April 22, to global marquee investors. So far Facebook, the owner of Whatsapp, is the biggest shareholder in Jio Platforms after Reliance Industries, acquired 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore.

Kotak valued the overall retail business at an enterprise value of $62 billion.

"(1) ascribing 25X EV/EBITDA multiple to core retail segment versus 20X earlier and (2) factoring incremental contribution of $17 billion (around Rs 1.3 lakh crore) from the digital commerce business based on probability-weighted scenarios that may evolve for e-commerce in India by FY30. (1) RIL's proven track record of execution, (2) large customer base of Jio and retail segments, (3) strategic tie-up with WhatsApp, (4) unmatched portfolio of private labels and exclusive brand tie-ups, (5) India’s domestic-centric policies and (6) possible inorganic ventures, will enable the company to overcome the head-start achieved by other e-commerce players," it reasoned.

Its analysis of the overall retail business opportunity suggests that Reliance Retail can potentially double its revenues to over $26 billion from core segments in next four years, while achieving an incremental gross merchandise value (GMV) of $12 billion from its foray in India's e-commerce market, which is all set to treble to $100 billion by FY25.

Kotak feels progress on digital commerce business, monetization of incremental ecosystem opportunities, increase in telecom tariffs and recovery in O2C business environment are the key catalysts to watch out for.

Potential closure of transactions related to O2C and fiber-InvIT, and further strategic partnerships in digital services and retail business can be positive triggers as well, according to the brokerage.

