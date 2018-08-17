Bullish on equity as asset class for the long term; see savings getting financialised: LIC MF

While sounding optimistic, LIC Mutual Fund Chief Investment Officer Saravana Kumar, said that they expect funds to keep flowing into the mutual fund industry in the long term. Although he said that near-term volatility in the market could be seen since there has been a huge rally and it would be natural for the investors to assess their risk-reward.

Further rally in the market will depend on global factors as well as how fundamentals of beaten-down stocks shape up, he told Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar. Edited excerpts:

India is going to be a medium to long term growth story. India’s GDP going to grow better. We are bullish on long-term theme of financialisation of savings. Market has delivered 12 percent CAGR during the past three years and broader market has delivered significantly higher returns.

So after such huge rally it is natural for investor to assess risk-reward. Hence, near-term volatility could be function of that. We remain bullish on equity as asset class over long term. India will continue to attract good inflows going forward.

Debt fund (i.e.) duration funds could be a good option to invest. In Indian debt market, the yield has hardened for last 15 months. Over a period of time, you may see softening of yields based on various macro-economic indicators. Medium- to long-term debt investors may look to invest in bonds, long duration debt funds.

Post correction in broader market, valuations have become attractive in certain pockets of market. We believe FII flows will improve as earning growth gains traction as well as clarity on political stability emerges.

For the FIIs, India is diversified capital market. India’s GDP will grow in a sustainable manner, more than 7 percent, going forward. So, FIIs will allocate decent percentage of capital allocation to Indian capital market.

We are confident that FII flows will improve going forward. Within emerging market, India will stand better to get higher allocation.

In the near term there could be consolidation. The market rally in the past 2-3 months has been narrowly driven by a handful of stocks. We believe further rally will be contingent on global factors as well as how fundamentals of beaten-down stocks shape up.

Thus, for example, in current quarter market has rewarded some corporate banks that have shown improvement in recoveries. Currency depreciation benefited export oriented sectors like Information technology, Pharmaceuticals.

Corporate results in few heavy weight stocks have surpassed investor expectation and that has led to rally in markets. Earning visibility is better. Secondly, post demonetization, we had seen switch from Physical assets to Financial assets. SIP equity inflows in the MF industry is continuing.

Key risk remains Crude price rise as that could impact India’s macro as well as inflation expectation. Raise in US FOMC rate would make negative impact on inflows Emerging markets that includes India. US-China trade war also one of the concerns.

Valuations in midcap and small cap had become bit frothy at start of year. We note valuations were incorporating significant earnings growth expectation that did not materialize. So we had seen correction in the Mid and small cap index.

At the same time, market is expecting better earning from Mid cap and small cap stocks going forward. If the earnings of Mid cap and small cap improves, I too expect the price recovery going forward.

We do not take sector call as we follow bottom-up approach. We believe the formalization of economy and technology-led changes in the businesses is likely to have a long-term impact.

Private retail lending banks, NBFC will continue to do well. Consumption story will continue. Within consumption, we had seen Tier-I stocks have good price appreciation. It is expected that Tier-II consumption stocks also will see better price appreciation, going forward. Largecap IT will deliver good numbers. Specialty chemical sector would deliver better.