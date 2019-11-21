App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bullish on Bank Nifty: Gautam Shah, Goldilocks Premium Research

Speaking about the telecom space, he said: "Telecom has not worked for many years and I wouldn't want to commit too much into telecom stocks."

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Gautam Shah, founder and chief strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research, on November 21, said that there is a possibility of the Nifty hitting 13,000 in a few weeks as the market is headed higher and it is only going to get better.

He said that not only the Nifty but broader markets are also likely to get stronger.

"I think the run has just started. One should not look at it from a short-term perspective because there are much greater games to pay for and in the oil and gas space the charts are really nice. So a 10-12 percent upside over the next 4-6 weeks on the entire oil and gas index looks likely," said Shah in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

About Nifty Bank, Shah said: "With the price performance in the last couple of months, one would notice that Nifty Bank took a little bit of a time to get past the post-tax announcement high and that happened in the last one-one-and-a-half week and after having done that the Nifty Bank has greater momentum than the Nifty."

Speaking about the telecom space, he said: "Telecom has not worked for many years and I wouldn't want to commit too much into telecom stocks. The medium-term charts are still very weak and I don’t think this is a good time to be lapping them up. There are much better bets in the market and there is one underperforming space which is going to make a big comeback — pharma. It was in a three-year bear market, I think that bear market got completed 2 months back and if this pharma recovery is for real, which I think is the case, this entire pack can give 20 percent move over the next 2-3 months."

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

