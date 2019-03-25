App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Bullish momentum to continue till election outcome; use dips to buy'

For the week, Nifty has strong support at 11,370-11,310 and resistance at 11,550-11,650

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Finally, some profit booking was seen at higher levels and benchmark indices closed off from their respective highs on March 22. Nifty rallied 987 points from February 19 largely led by strong inflows from FIIs, who have poured more than Rs 26,000 crore in March and more than Rs 40,000 crore since February.

During March 2017, FIIs had poured Rs 26,473.17 crore, which was highest ever monthly investment by FIIs in India. This time FIIs have already invested Rs 26,232.6 crore during March as of now and it can become best ever month in history for FIIs investment.

We strongly believe that bullish momentum will continue in the market till May 23, so use every dip for buying.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com

For the week, Nifty has strong support at 11,370-11,310 and resistance at 11,550-11,650.

Here are the top stock trading ideas that can give good returns in mid to long term:

Maharashtra Seamless:

Maharashtra Seamless is a DP Jindal group company and largest producer of seamless pipes in India with a capacity of 550 KPTA. It is also one of the major producers of ERW pipes in India with a capacity of 220 KPTA. It also has 43 MW solar and wind energy portfolio. The company has reported strong results for Q3FY19. Its sales grew 40 percent to Rs 785.88 crore and EBITDA grew 158 percent Rs 157 crore, while it’s PAT zoomed 139 percent Rs 92.77 crore.

During 9MFY19, its PAT grew 156 percent to Rs 281.61 crore on 37 percent higher sales of Rs 2,096.14 crore. It has an order book of Rs 1,300 crore. L&T Mutual Fund holds 5.1 percent and IDFC Mutual Fund holds 1.4 percent stake in this company. Currently, the stock trades at a P/E of 9x. The stock has given a superb breakout on the weekly chart. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

Voltamp Transformers

Voltamp Transformers has installed facility to manufacture Oil filled Power and Distribution Transformers up to 160MVA, 220kV Class, Resin Impregnated Dry type Transformers up to 5 MVA, 11KV Class (in technical collaboration with Mora, Germany) and Cast Resin Dry type Transformers up to 12.5 MVA, 33 KV Class (in technical collaboration with HTT, Germany).

The company’s production facilities are located at Makarpura and Savli in Vadodara, Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity of 13,000 MVA per annum. The company has posted stable numbers for 9MFY19. During 9MFY19, its net profit stood to Rs 52.67 crore from Rs 53.38 crore YoY on 32 percent higher sales of Rs 570.04 crore.

EBITDA grew 11 percent to Rs 82.08 crore during 9MFY19. Currently, the stock trades at a P/E of 15.9x. With an equity base of just Rs 10.12 crore, the company has a huge reserve of around Rs.622 crore.

Mutual Funds hold 18.74 percent and FIIs hold 15.57 percent stake in this company. Promoters have also increased their stake, which is a positive sign. It is regularly dividend paying company and it has paid a healthy 150 percent dividend for FY18. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Limited designs, manufactures, supplies, and exports electronic equipment and systems for the defence and civilian markets. It has reported excellent results for Q3FY19. Sales grew 8.32 percent YoY to Rs 2656.38 crore while EBITDA grew 59 percent to Rs 785.74 crore and PAT increased 68 percent to Rs 507.63 crore as against Rs 302.84 crore.

It’s PAT increased 50 percent to Rs 1,258.67 crore in 9MFY19. It has an order book or above Rs 50,000 crore, which is above five times its FY18 revenues and provides strong revenue visibility.

At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of just 12x. Being a Navratna Company, it is paying a huge dividend to shareholders. It has paid 200 percent dividend for FY18 and paid 100 percent interim dividend for FY19. Technically also stock is ready for a upmove. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

The author is Founder of Equity99

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 09:04 am

tags #Expert Columns #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs KXIP On Live TV ...

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.