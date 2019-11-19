Bullish bias likely to continue in dollar-rupee, may head towards 72.40-72.70

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Traders expect the positive bias in the dollar-rupee to continue this week, with the Indian unit trading in a 71.40-72.40 range. Since October, the currency pair has been trading sideways and has shown decent consolidation at its 20-DMA (Day Moving Average), which acts as an equilibrium for prices in the short term.

A breakout after such consolidation suggests that the up move is likely to continue further till its previous intermediate top of Rs 72.40. The downside base has shifted upward to Rs 71.30 and any dip above this level is likely to be bought into.

RSI has started trending towards the bullish zone after two months of consolidation and prices are trading above all major medium and short term moving averages. Average directional index (ADX), which has been trading almost flat for the last few weeks, has now started sloping upwards, suggesting a new trending move is likely to take place.

On the weekly charts, bulls seem to have an upper hand. Prices have given a breakout by breaching their downward sloping trend line. Weekly RSI too suggests initial signs of a bullish breakout.

USD/INR DAILY

USD/INR WEEKLY