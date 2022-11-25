 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bull vs Bear | Most analysts upbeat on Siemens but Nomura cuts rating on stock

Dipti Sharma
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST

Nomura has downgraded its rating on shares of Siemens to Neutral from Buy

Siemens | CMP: Rs 2,764.60 | The stock price ended in the red on November 23 after the company reported a below expectation earning for the quarter ended September. The company reported a 23 percent rise in its net profit and 11 percent increase in revenue over the same quarter in the preceding year.

When most analysts are optimistic about Siemens, Nomura has turned cautious and has downgraded its rating on the company’s shares to Neutral from Buy.

The foreign brokerage expects the core order inflow growth to slow to 12-13 percent in FY23, as commodity deflation is no longer supportive of pricing. The brokerage note explained that this is based on the expectation that FY23 may witness a moderation in commodities like copper and aluminium, which may prevent the company from undertaking further price hikes.

Additionally, due to easing of commodity prices, Nomura expects operating margin to improve 60-70 bps over FY23-24.

“Prices of key commodities have witnessed declines, over 14 percent for copper and 17 percent for aluminium, since May-22, and this coupled with operating leverage impact leads to our higher EBITDA margin estimates,” it added.

Nomura is also of the view that the current valuation has baked in positives such as 15 percent sales and 23 percent compounded annual growth over FY22-27 on a relatively strong base of FY22.

But the global brokerage firm has hiked its target price on the stock. “We value SIEM (Siemens) at 50 times (unchanged) Dec-24F EPS of Rs 59.8 and add related party loans to arrive at a TP (target price) of Rs 3,008 (Rs 2,770 previously), implying around 7 percent upside…”