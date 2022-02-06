Bull run continues in these 5 sectors with emergence of economic growth drivers

Surely, with the Fed stance turning hawkish, the bull market has ended, but for those who see the bull market as seen in 2020-21. But going by the meaning of the bull market as a phase where asset prices are expected to rise by 20 percent or more, it continues.

As normalcy & growth came back, the recent Fed monetary policy stance turned hawkish as focus tilted to control inflation over growth, and this lead to the expectation of rise in interest rates, which in turn led to rise in bond yields. Since bond yields act as discount rate for valuations, rise in bond yields led to fall in valuations especially where prices had moved much ahead of earnings and this may continue for such businesses where earnings don't support. So, markets now become selective and it's important for investors to be informed & intelligent.

For wise investors, bull markets never end, as they are always present in some or the other sector, one needs to spot with the eye of an entrepreneurial investor. In fact, in this decade, the domestic equity market bull run is an outcome of a structural economic bull run, on account of many drivers. As an investor one just needs to be cognizant of right valuations at the time of investment, stick with leaders, and avoid stocks out of ones' circle of competence, i.e. the businesses which one doesn't understand, and stay put.

Recently, India posted a 9.2 percent GDP growth, the highest among all economies. The speed of the vaccination drive seen during the pandemic could have never been imagined 1 year ago. Budget 2022 has provided a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure provision. India's growth wheel has just recently begun to turn.

With emergence of economic growth drivers, bull run continues in following 5 sectors: -

Information Technology

The global demand for IT services is majorly met by the Indian companies & that is why bigger and better international deals exist today with large domestic firms. According to a McKinsey and Co. report, the Indian IT industry is predicted to reach $300-350 billion in revenue over the next five years, expanding at a 10 percent annual rate. As of today, India's total profit pool stands at 6.6 lakh crore and the technology sector's consolidated profit pool stands at 13 percent of it i.e. Rs 91,000 crore (TCS: Rs 34,000 crore, Infosys: Rs 20,000 crore, HCL Technologies: Rs 11,000 crore, Wipro: Rs 10,000 crore).

Technology, being at the helm of economic growth, this sector's profit pool is all set to reach at least 30 percent of the country's total profits, by the end of this decade. While the leading largecaps in this sector largely reinvest profits into buybacks, growth is likely to happen at 15 percent per annum here, and the good midcap tech companies are likely to show growth of 20-25 percent per annum.

Manufacturing

Another sector that is showing a dramatic shift is manufacturing. With government initiatives like the production linked incentive scheme, India is going to witness a boom in this sector. The government's phased manufacturing plan (PMP) scheme is aimed at promoting local manufacturers, India is already on track to provide competition to China in outsourcing business. To put things in perspective, India's cost competitiveness has risen over time. With tax sops to this sector, rates, India's tax rates are among the lowest in the world. As a result, global manufacturers are looking to establish base in India to meet both domestic and global demand.

According to an IBEF report, India has the potential to become a worldwide manufacturing hub, with an annual contribution to the global economy of more than $500 billion by 2030. According to one of the FICCI survey, capacity utilisation in India's manufacturing sector remained at 72.0 in Q2, FY22, suggesting improvement in the sector. Specialty chemicals, which is a part of manufacturing, is a sub-sector which has seen huge rise in corporate earnings and shows immense growth opportunities in the years to come. India is in the midst of an expansionary cycle with the manufacturing sector contributing meaningfully to GDP, as well as profit pools of corporate earnings.

Finance Services

Corporate India has entered the deleveraging stage where debt is being wiped off the balance sheets of many listed & unlisted companies. Furthermore, India's credit to GDP ratio is at the lowest, leaving ample space for a deeper penetration and next level of credit cycle. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, in the last ten years, digital payments have increased at a CAGR of 43 percent. The financial sector has been transformed by UPI payments and the Digital Payment Index.

With India's economy growing to $5 trillion, credit growth in double digits is achievable. This could open up the sector to become a prominent choice for investments. Private Banks' profit pool stands at Rs 75,000 crore (led by HDFC Bank: Rs 32,000 crore, ICICI Bank: Rs 20,000 crore, and so on). Finance has to grow for any industry to grow and private banks in India have been maintaining their credit risks. And a lot of this profit pool will come from tech-based financials. Bajaj Finance is the best example for the case in point.

Real Estate

Rise in IT sector and fall in interest rates, both contribute positively to real estate, as both lead to increase in disposable income of real estate buyers. Additionally, the WFM (work from home) experience has created an urge in the human mind to live in a self-owned house or move to a bigger house as now most time is spent within the house. Apart from this various reforms, like RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) have created a favourable regulatory framework for the growth of this sector. This gives incredible stability to the sector and will also make the sector preferable for investment. It is also interesting and important to understand that demand recovery in the real estate sector implies a lot of other ancillary sectors like steel, cement, paints, construction, and so on.

Infrastructure

As per the Budget 2022 , in five big infrastructure projects, the government has proposed expanding highways in the country by 25,000 kilometres, allocating Rs 60,000 crore to the Nal se Jal scheme, five river link projects across various states. The government's infrastructure push so far has already led to designing the 100 percent FDI plan in the road construction segment with plans to build 50km roads per day. India will be home to an additional 11,000 kms of National Highway by the end of the financial year.

New rail products in the form of ‘One Station – One Product’, 400 next-gen Vande Bharat trains, and 100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals over the next three years are aimed to provide integration of NIP with Gati Shakti. This is likely to prove crucial in generation of employment as the transport network is rich in terms of backward and forward linkages with the rest of the economy.

Summary

The influence of the aforementioned factors will only become apparent as the wheel accelerates. A well-capitalised banking system already creates a stable foundation for growth.

All in all, the smartest of investors have been chasing growth always, along with longevity, large opportunity and market leadership for the last 100 years; nothing will change now. When India offers all these, we'll continue to attract smart investors from foreign shores and domestic soils, and hence the bull run continues.

