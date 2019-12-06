App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull market intact, will wait for lower inflation before any RBI rate cut: Ramesh Damani

Investors have to believe in the story of compounding -- buy great businesses that will compound.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 5 decided to hold the rates after delivering five consecutive cuts in 2019 but Governor Shaktikanta Das later said the central bank was in a wait-and-watch mode and would look for data before bringing the rates further down.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, veteran market investor Ramesh Damani said the Indian bull market is intact. When asked about the RBI taking a pause on interest rate cut, he said, "We could wait till the inflation rate comes down which is running a bit high, we can wait till the fiscal deficit numbers are presented in the budget. The idea is being bullish and staying invested."

It has been a 10X boom in the Nifty over the last 10 years or so. IT and telecom have been the transformative ideas over the last 20 years, he added.

Damani said he didn’t have the sense of optimism he  had three years ago. “Investors have to believe in the story of compounding -- buy great businesses that will compound for you and if you do that, at the end of the journey you will be financially free,” he said.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

