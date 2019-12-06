Bull market intact, will wait for lower inflation before any RBI rate cut: Ramesh Damani

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 5 decided to hold the rates after delivering five consecutive cuts in 2019 but Governor Shaktikanta Das later said the central bank was in a wait-and-watch mode and would look for data before bringing the rates further down.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, veteran market investor Ramesh Damani said the Indian bull market is intact. When asked about the RBI taking a pause on interest rate cut, he said, "We could wait till the inflation rate comes down which is running a bit high, we can wait till the fiscal deficit numbers are presented in the budget. The idea is being bullish and staying invested."

It has been a 10X boom in the Nifty over the last 10 years or so. IT and telecom have been the transformative ideas over the last 20 years, he added.