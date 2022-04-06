English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bulk deals | Tamara exits Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Pace offloads 7.7% stake

    Fve investors including BNP Paribas, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal MF acquired a 7.8 percent stake in Barbeque Nation.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Investor Tamara sold its entire shares and another investor Pace has offloaded 7.7 percent shareholding in Barbeque Nation Hospitality via open market transactions on April 6.

    Tamara Private Limited exited Barbeque Nation by selling 23,71,155 equity shares at an average price of Rs 1,154.99 per share, and another 3,84,141 shares at Rs 1,153.16 per share as per the NSE bulk deals.

    Investor Pace Private Limited also cut its stake in the casual dining chain, offloading 29,92,836 shares (or 7.7 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,172.96 per share. As of December 2021, it had a shareholding of 31,82,964 shares or 8.19 percent in the company.

    However, five investors including BNP Paribas, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal MF acquired a 7.8 percent stake in Barbeque Nation.

    TNTBC as the Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund acquired 4.37 lakh equity shares in Barbeque at an average price of Rs 1,150 per share, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 2 lakh shares at Rs 1,155.71 per share, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,00,926 lakh shares at Rs 1,166.81 per share.

    Close

    Related stories

    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Units also purchased 17,02,128 shares at Rs 1,175 per share, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 4,96,609 equity shares at Rs 1,175 per share.

    ICICI Prudential through its Smallcap Fund had a 1.15 percent stake in Barbeque, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology already owned a 1.82 percent stake in the company.

    Image25642022



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 10:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.