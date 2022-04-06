Bulk deals | Tamara exits Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Pace offloads 7.7% stake

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investor Tamara sold its entire shares and another investor Pace has offloaded 7.7 percent shareholding in Barbeque Nation Hospitality via open market transactions on April 6.

Tamara Private Limited exited Barbeque Nation by selling 23,71,155 equity shares at an average price of Rs 1,154.99 per share, and another 3,84,141 shares at Rs 1,153.16 per share as per the NSE bulk deals.

Investor Pace Private Limited also cut its stake in the casual dining chain, offloading 29,92,836 shares (or 7.7 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,172.96 per share. As of December 2021, it had a shareholding of 31,82,964 shares or 8.19 percent in the company.

However, five investors including BNP Paribas, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal MF acquired a 7.8 percent stake in Barbeque Nation.

TNTBC as the Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund acquired 4.37 lakh equity shares in Barbeque at an average price of Rs 1,150 per share, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 2 lakh shares at Rs 1,155.71 per share, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,00,926 lakh shares at Rs 1,166.81 per share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Units also purchased 17,02,128 shares at Rs 1,175 per share, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 4,96,609 equity shares at Rs 1,175 per share.

ICICI Prudential through its Smallcap Fund had a 1.15 percent stake in Barbeque, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology already owned a 1.82 percent stake in the company.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes