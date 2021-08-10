Bulk Deals | Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks 2% stake in Dynamatic; promoter sells 19% stake in Astron Paper

live bse live

Well-known investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1.25 lakh shares in precision engineering Dynamatic Technologies (or 1.97 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,617 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed on August 10.

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela also acquired 44,700 equity shares in Dynamatic at Rs 1,618.88 per share.

However, promoters - Udayant Malhoutra sold 96,719 equity shares in Dynamatic at Rs 1,616.38 per share and Wavell Investment sold 1,53,281 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,619.54 per share on the BSE.

Among others, promoter entity Asian Granito India sold entire 87,75,000 equity shares in Astron Paper Board Mill (or 18.87 stake) at Rs 53.5 per share on the NSE.

However, Govind Maheshwari acquired 23.75 lakh equity shares in Astron Paper, Vishnu JAJOO HUF bought 20 lakh shares, and Dwarkesh Finance bought 44 lakh shares at Rs 53.5 per share. Dwarkesh Finance increased its stake in the company to 10.54 percent from 1.08 percent.

Dilipkumar Vishindas Lakhi bought 88,643 equity shares in Premier Explosives at Rs 234.96 per share and Pivotal Business Managers LLP acquired 89,615 equity shares in Repro India at Rs 479.25 per share on the NSE.