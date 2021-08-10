MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks 2% stake in Dynamatic; promoter sells 19% stake in Astron Paper

Promoters - Udayant Malhoutra sold 96,719 equity shares in Dynamatic at Rs 1,616.38 per share and Wavell Investment sold 1,53,281 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,619.54 per share on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Well-known investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1.25 lakh shares in precision engineering Dynamatic Technologies (or 1.97 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,617 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed on August 10.

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela also acquired 44,700 equity shares in Dynamatic at Rs 1,618.88 per share.

However, promoters - Udayant Malhoutra sold 96,719 equity shares in Dynamatic at Rs 1,616.38 per share and Wavell Investment sold 1,53,281 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,619.54 per share on the BSE.

Among others, promoter entity Asian Granito India sold entire 87,75,000 equity shares in Astron Paper Board Mill (or 18.87 stake) at Rs 53.5 per share on the NSE.

However, Govind Maheshwari acquired 23.75 lakh equity shares in Astron Paper, Vishnu JAJOO HUF bought 20 lakh shares, and Dwarkesh Finance bought 44 lakh shares at Rs 53.5 per share. Dwarkesh Finance increased its stake in the company to 10.54 percent from 1.08 percent.

Close

Related stories

Dilipkumar Vishindas Lakhi bought 88,643 equity shares in Premier Explosives at Rs 234.96 per share and Pivotal Business Managers LLP acquired 89,615 equity shares in Repro India at Rs 479.25 per share on the NSE.

Image11082021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Dynamatic Technologies #Market Edge #Premier Explosives #Repro India
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.