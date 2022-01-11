MARKET NEWS

Bulk deals | Sunil Singhania's Abakkus pick 2.89% stake in Rupa & Company

Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 already held 2.03 percent stake or 16.15 lakh equity shares in Rupa and Company, and Ziyan Developers LLP owned 8.51 percent shareholding as of September 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
Ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus acquired additional 2.89 percent equity stake in Rupa & Company, the largest manufacturer of inner and casual wear in India, via open market transactions on January 11.

Abakkus Asset Manager LLP acquired 14.45 lakh equity shares in Rupa & Company at Rs 465.5 per share and Abakkus Growth Fund-2 bought 8.61 lakh equity shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

However, investor Ziyan Developers LLP sold 23.06 lakh shares at Rs 465.5 per share.

Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 already held 2.03 percent stake or 16.15 lakh equity shares in Rupa and Company, and Ziyan Developers LLP owned 8.51 percent shareholding as of September 2021. The stock rallied 5.87 percent to Rs 497.60.

Societe Generale bought 5 lakh shares in Steel Exchange India at Rs 226.02 per share on the NSE. The stock was up 2.88 percent at Rs 226.90.

Ecotek General Trading LLC sold 2,88,399 equity shares in Oriental Trimex at Rs 14.55 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
#Bulk Deals #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Oriental Trimex #Rupa and Company #Steel Exchange India
first published: Jan 11, 2022 10:56 pm

