Bulk Deals | Sundaram Clayton, TVS Motor sell almost all stake in Suprajit Engineering

TVS group companies as well as investors Sundaram Clayton and TVS Motor Company sold almost all stake in automotive and non-automotive cable manufacturer Suprajit Engineering on June 16.

While Sundaram Clayton sold 56,62,205 equity shares (or 4.04 percent stake) in Suprajit Engineering at Rs 280 per share, TVS Motor Company offloaded 28,09,186 equity shares (or 2 percent stake) in the company at Rs 280.73 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

As of March 2021, Sundaram Clayton held 4.13 percent equity shareholding and TVS Motor 2.07 percent stake in Suprajit Engineering. The stock fell 8.25 percent to close at Rs 284.70.

Among other deals, investor Cairn Oil Solutions sold 10 lakh equity shares (4.92 percent of total paid up equity) in oilfields equipment manufacturer United Drilling Tools at Rs 325.5 per share.

Cairn Oil Solutions owned 19,00,495 equity shares or 9.36 percent stake in United Drilling as of March 2021. The stock settled at Rs 333.70, down 3.75 percent.

Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC continued to offload shares in liquor maker Globus Spirits since the last week of May, selling another 5.63 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 441.7 per share. The stock gained 4.49 percent at Rs 442.2.

Lingaraju Gowda Mallikarjunappa acquired 5.35 lakh equity shares in technology consulting and IT services company Kellton Tech Solutions (or 0.55 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 85.24 per share. The stock corrected 6 percent to close at Rs 79.1.

Investors Venkata Rama Gaddam and Venkata Ramana Gaddam sold 2 lakh equity shares (or 2.45 percent of total paid up equity) and Venkata Ramana Gaddam offloaded 1 lakh shares (1.22 percent) in pharmaceutical company Ortin Laboratories at Rs 34.79 per share and Rs 36 per share, respectively.

Prabhakar Raju Alluri sold 2 lakh shares in Ortin at Rs 35.35 per share, Somasubba Lakshmi Gamini sold 50,000 shares at Rs 36.3 per share, and Srinivasa Raju Alluri dumped 90,000 shares at Rs 34.62 per share.

AFPL Tradelink LLP acquired 1.3 lakh equity shares in Ortin Labs at Rs 35.97 per share, Daulatram Innani bought 80,000 equity shares at Rs 34.52, Gaurav Doshi purchased 75,000 equity shares at Rs 36.24 per share, Urmila Doshi acquired 1 lakh shares at Rs 36.3 per share, and Stock Vertex Ventures bought 50,000 shares at Rs 36.3 per share.

Ortin Laboratories shares were locked in 20 percent at Rs 36.30.