Bulk Deals | Standard Chartered Bank offloads 1.38 crore shares in CG Power, Steadview sells 0.8% stake in Yaari Digital

Moneycontrol News
Sep 07, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

CG Power and Industrial Solutions gained nearly 2 percent to close at Rs 219.45.

Bulk Deals

Foreign investor Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) sold 1,38,45,000 equity shares in CG Power and Industrial Solutions via open market transactions on September 7. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 215 per share.

Investor Steadview Capital Mauritius has offloaded 8,13,318 equity shares or 0.8 percent equity stake in Yaari Digital Integrated Services, as per bulk deals data available with exchanges. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 38.05 per share.

However, Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors acquired 5 lakh shares in Yaari Digital at the same price. The stock corrected nearly 5 percent to Rs 38.15.

Kairos Property Managers sold 33,87,637 units in Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT at an average price of Rs 330 per unit. However, BSREP II India Office Holdings II Pte. Limited was the buyer for those units at the same price.

Reddy Veeranna has offloaded 1 crore units of Embassy Office Parks REIT at an average price of Rs 351.89 per unit.

In Bharti Airtel, there was a transfer of shares among promoters. Promoter Bharti Telecom bought 9,62,34,427 shares of the telecom operator at an average price of Rs 686.2 per share, whereas Pastel sold 9,30,98,538 shares at an average price of Rs 687.31 per share. The stock declined one percent to Rs 753.

first published: Sep 7, 2022 07:15 pm
