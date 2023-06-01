Bulk Deals | Societe Generale picks 1.35% stake in MTAR Technologies, Avataar Holdings offloads over 5% stake in RateGain Travel

Stock

France-based financial services company Societe Generale has acquired 4.16 lakh equity shares or 1.35 percent stake in MTAR Technologies via open market transaction on June 1.

The average buying price paid by Societe Generale for 1.35% stake was Rs 1,880 per share.

However, promoter Leelavathi Parvatha Reddy was the seller for some of those shares, offloading 3.47 lakh shares in the precision engineering company at an average price of Rs 1,880.04 per share, as per bulk deals data available on exchanges.

MTAR shares fell 1.66 percent to Rs 1,867.90 on the NSE.

Among other deals, investors Zodius Technology Fund, and Elder Venture LLP have offloaded 1.74 percent stake in Ceinsys Tech, the software solutions provider.

Zodius Technology Fund sold 1.5 lakh shares or 0.97 percent stake in Ceinsys at an average price of Rs 162.33 per share, and Elder Venture LLP offloaded 1.18 lakh shares or 0.76 percent stake at an average price of Rs 155.62 per share.

However, Ceinsys Tech shares performed much better despite above stake sale, rising 14.55 percent to Rs 169.3.

RateGain Travel Technologies was also in action as foreign company Avataar Holdings has offloaded 55 lakh shares or 5.07 percent shareholding in the firm. The average selling price was Rs 375.02 per share.

However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund via Birla Sun Life Advantage Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid '95 Fund purchased 13.34 lakh shares, and 12 lakh shares, respectively, at an average price of Rs 375 per share. Societe Generale acquired 9.11 lakh shares in a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, at same price.

RateGain Travel Technologies shares climbed 0.74 percent to Rs 380.30 on the NSE.