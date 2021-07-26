Bulk Deals | Societe Generale pares 0.7% stake in Indiabulls Housing, Hill Fort India picks 2% stake in Matrimony.com

live bse live

France-based investment banking company Societe Generale has offloaded 0.7 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance on July 26.

Societe Generale sold 33,26,889 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing (representing 0.7 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 289.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Societe Generale held 93,26,217 equity shares or 2.02 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.

Among other deals, investment firm Hill Fort India Fund LP acquired 2,36,373 equity shares in Matrimony.Com at Rs 1,110.67 per share on the NSE, and 2,03,627 equity shares at Rs 1,110.31 per share on the BSE. In total, Hill Fort India bought 1.92 percent stake in Matrimony.Com.

BNP Enterprises sold 7,91,288 equity shares in Lasa Supergenerics at Rs 74.09 per share on the NSE.

BC India Investments sold 50 lakh equity shares in Himadri Speciality Chemical at Rs 52.75 per share on the BSE.