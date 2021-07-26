MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Societe Generale pares 0.7% stake in Indiabulls Housing, Hill Fort India picks 2% stake in Matrimony.com

Societe Generale held 93,26,217 equity shares or 2.02 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing as of June 2021.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 11:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

France-based investment banking company Societe Generale has offloaded 0.7 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance on July 26.

Societe Generale sold 33,26,889 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing (representing 0.7 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 289.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Societe Generale held 93,26,217 equity shares or 2.02 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.

Among other deals, investment firm Hill Fort India Fund LP acquired 2,36,373 equity shares in Matrimony.Com at Rs 1,110.67 per share on the NSE, and 2,03,627 equity shares at Rs 1,110.31 per share on the BSE. In total, Hill Fort India bought 1.92 percent stake in Matrimony.Com.

BNP Enterprises sold 7,91,288 equity shares in Lasa Supergenerics at Rs 74.09 per share on the NSE.

Close

Related stories

BC India Investments sold 50 lakh equity shares in Himadri Speciality Chemical at Rs 52.75 per share on the BSE.

Image32672021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market Edge
first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:12 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.