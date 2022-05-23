Bulk Deals | Sixth Sense India Opportunities III buys 4.2% stake in ADF Foods

Sixth Sense Ventures' venture capital fund Sixth Sense India Opportunities III has acquired a 4.18 percent equity stake in ADF Foods via open market transactions on May 23.

ADF Foods' share price settled at Rs 733.80, up 1.44 percent.

Sixth Sense India Opportunities III bought 9.2 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at an average price of Rs 700.67 per share. However, Authum Investment & Infrastructure sold 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 700.07 per share.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure held 16.67 percent stake in the company as of March 2022.

Among other deals, Nalanda India Equity Fund bought additional 62 lakh equity shares in Jyothy Labs at an average price of Rs 154.98 per share. However, EMBLEM FII exited the company by selling the entire 60,89,056 shares at an average price of Rs 155 per share.

Nalanda India Equity Fund already held 86,21,439 equity shares (2.35 percent stake) in Jyothy Labs as of March 2022. The stock rallied 4.4 percent to close at Rs 152.

Infiniti Infrasteel LLP sold 6.25 lakh shares and Harshul Kumarpal Shah offloaded 5.75 lakh shares in Lesha Industries at an average price of Rs 19.05 per share.

Amit Vijay Rajpal bought 10,01,000 equity shares in Niyogin Fintech at an average price of Rs 50 per share. However, Strategic India Equity Fund was the seller, offloading 10 lakh shares at the same price.