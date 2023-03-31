Bulk Deals: Singapore Govt offloads Phoenix Mills stake for Rs 670 cr, WSI WSQI exits Shriram Properties

Foreign portfolio investor Government of Singapore has sold nearly 3 percent shareholding in The Phoenix Mills via open market transactions, while foreign investor WSI WSQI exited Shriram Properties on March 31.

Government of Singapore has sold 51.49 lakh equity shares or 2.88 percent stake in The Phoenix Mills, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.

Shares were sold in the retail mall developer and operator at an average price of Rs 1,300.15 a piece, taking the total transaction cost to Rs 669.54 crore. Government of Singapore held 4.28 percent shareholding in the company as of December 2022.

Phoenix Mills' share price settled at Rs 1,300.95 on the NSE, down nearly 3 percent, may be due to large chunk of share sale.

Sunil Shankar Matkar