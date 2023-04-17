 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Segantii India, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs pick shares worth Rs 640 crore in Zee Entertainment

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Foreign investor FIH Mauritius Investments sold 49.96 lakh equity shares in 360 ONE WAM, the erstwhile IIFL Wealth Management

Representative image

Foreign investors Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have picked shares worth Rs 640 crore in Zee Entertainment Enterprises via open market transactions on April 17.

Segantii India Mauritius has bought 90.19 lakh shares, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired 1.58 crore shares, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI purchased 64.2 lakh shares in the media and entertainment company as per bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The average buying price was Rs 204.5 per share.

However, OFI Global China Fund LLC has exited Zee Entertainment by selling its entire 4.91 crore shares at an average price of Rs 204.5 apiece, amounting to Rs 1,004.34 crore.