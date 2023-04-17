Bulk Deals | Segantii India, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs pick shares worth Rs 640 crore in Zee Entertainment

Foreign investors Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have picked shares worth Rs 640 crore in Zee Entertainment Enterprises via open market transactions on April 17.

Segantii India Mauritius has bought 90.19 lakh shares, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired 1.58 crore shares, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI purchased 64.2 lakh shares in the media and entertainment company as per bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The average buying price was Rs 204.5 per share.

However, OFI Global China Fund LLC has exited Zee Entertainment by selling its entire 4.91 crore shares at an average price of Rs 204.5 apiece, amounting to Rs 1,004.34 crore.

Zee Entertainment shares fell more than 2 percent to close at Rs 203.8 on the BSE.

India to finalise calculation of its current logistics cost in 4 months: Special Commerce Secretary Among other deals, foreign investor FIH Mauritius Investments has sold 49.96 lakh equity shares in 360 ONE WAM, the erstwhile IIFL Wealth Management. The number of shares sold is equivalent to 1.4 percent of the paid-up equity of 360 ONE. The average selling price was Rs 420.03 per share and shares were worth Rs 210 crore. 360 ONE WAM share price seems to have been impacted by the stake sale, falling 5.8 percent to Rs 403.4 on the NSE. Poonawalla Fincorp was also in focus as high networth individual Sanjay Chamria has sold 83 lakh equity shares or 1.08 percent stake in the non-banking finance company. The average price at which the stake sale took place was Rs 290 per share and the total shares sold amounted to Rs 240.7 crore. NAV Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund bought 2.36 lakh shares in Sotac Pharmaceuticals at an average price of Rs 115 per share. However, AG Dynamic Funds sold 1.2 lakh shares in Sotac at an average price of Rs 115 per share, and White Fields Investments Fund SC SP offloaded 1.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 115.27 per share. As a result, the stock was locked in the 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 114.75 on the NSE.

Sunil Shankar Matkar