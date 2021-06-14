Bulk Deals | SBI MF picks up 1.1% stake in V-Guard; Marina Holdco sells 11.4% share in Zensar Tech

live bse live

SBI Mutual Fund picked up 1.16 percent equity stake in electric appliances maker V-Guard Industries, while Marina Holdco offloaded nearly half of its stake in Zensar Technologies on June 14.

As per the bulk deals data available on the NSE, SBI Mutual Fund acquired 50 lakh equity shares in V-Guard Industries (representing 1.16 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 265 per share.

SBI Small Cap Fund held 3.35 percent equity stake in V-Guard as of March 2021.

Promoter Chittilappilly Thomas Kochuouseph was the seller in a bulk deal, selling some 50 lakh shares at the same price. He held a 11.72 percent stake in the company as of March 2021.

Among other deals, Marina Holdco (FPI) sold 2,57,50,000 equity shares in Zensar Technologies-Depo (representing 11.41 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 295.16 per share on the NSE. As per March quarter shareholding, Marina Holdco held a 22.83 percent stake in Zensar.

However, several mutual funds acquired more than 1.34 crore equity shares in Zensar through bulk deals. DSP Mutual Fund acquired 67,56,757 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 294.74, Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 25,75,839 equity shares at Rs 294.98 per share, and Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 41.5 lakh equity shares at Rs 294.95 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold another 2.66 lakh equity shares in liquor maker Globus Spirits at Rs 393.23 per share on the NSE. So far since the last week of May 2021, Templeton sold 15.93 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits.