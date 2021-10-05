Bulk deals | Reliance MF picks 40 lakh Bharat Airtel RE shares; Cofipalux Invest buys 1.15 lakh shares in Banswara Syntex

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Reliance Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares each of Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement) at Rs 204.95 per share through two open market transactions on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on October 5.

The Rs 21,000 crore rights issue of telecom major Bharti Airtel was opened on October 5. Bharti Airtel stock gained 2.66 percent to close at Rs 699.25 today and Bharti Airtel RE shares shot up 40 percent to close at Rs 204.50.

Among other deals, Societe Beaujon, a part of French insurance firm Axa SA, sold 1,75,20,535 equity shares in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company at Rs 1,540.13 per share on the BSE, and garnered Rs 2,698.39 crore. The stock fell 1.81 percent.

Rahul Agarwal acquired 1,52,609 equity shares in California Software at Rs 29.52 per share on the NSE, and 1,49,126 equity shares at Rs 29.96 per share on the BSE. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit.

Cofipalux Invest SA acquired additional 1,15,618 equity shares in Banswara Syntex at Rs 176.6 per share on the BSE. The stock was frozen at 5 percent upper circuit. Cofipalux had bought 1.7 lakh shares in the company on October 4.

ACACIA Conservation Fund LP sold 2,23,646 equity shares in Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, ACACIA Institutional Partners LP offloaded 7,69,377 equity shares and ACACIA Partners LP sold 10,91,437 equity shares. All these shares were sold at a price of Rs 147.93 per share on the NSE.

However, Anirudha Bubna acquired 2 lakh equity shares in Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, Monet Securities purchased 5,71,324 equity shares, and Manu Vyapar Pvt Ltd bought 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 147.95 per share. Mace Venture net bought 11,80,884 equity shares in the company at Rs 147.91 per share. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit.

Rikeen P Dalal HUF bought 1,63,890 equity shares in IG Petrochemicals at Rs 896.03 per share on the NSE. The stock surged 20 percent on October 5.