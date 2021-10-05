MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk deals | Reliance MF picks 40 lakh Bharat Airtel RE shares; Cofipalux Invest buys 1.15 lakh shares in Banswara Syntex

Cofipalux Invest SA acquired additional 1,15,618 equity shares in Banswara Syntex at Rs 176.6 per share on the BSE. The stock was frozen at 5 percent upper circuit. Cofipalux had bought 1.7 lakh shares in the company on October 4.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares each of Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement) at Rs 204.95 per share through two open market transactions on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on October 5.

The Rs 21,000 crore rights issue of telecom major Bharti Airtel was opened on October 5. Bharti Airtel stock gained 2.66 percent to close at Rs 699.25 today and Bharti Airtel RE shares shot up 40 percent to close at Rs 204.50.

Among other deals, Societe Beaujon, a part of French insurance firm Axa SA, sold 1,75,20,535 equity shares in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company at Rs 1,540.13 per share on the BSE, and garnered Rs 2,698.39 crore. The stock fell 1.81 percent.

Rahul Agarwal acquired 1,52,609 equity shares in California Software at Rs 29.52 per share on the NSE, and 1,49,126 equity shares at Rs 29.96 per share on the BSE. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit.

Cofipalux Invest SA acquired additional 1,15,618 equity shares in Banswara Syntex at Rs 176.6 per share on the BSE. The stock was frozen at 5 percent upper circuit. Cofipalux had bought 1.7 lakh shares in the company on October 4.

Close

Related stories

ACACIA Conservation Fund LP sold 2,23,646 equity shares in Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, ACACIA Institutional Partners LP offloaded 7,69,377 equity shares and ACACIA Partners LP sold 10,91,437 equity shares. All these shares were sold at a price of Rs 147.93 per share on the NSE.

However, Anirudha Bubna acquired 2 lakh equity shares in Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, Monet Securities purchased 5,71,324 equity shares, and Manu Vyapar Pvt Ltd bought 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 147.95 per share. Mace Venture net bought 11,80,884 equity shares in the company at Rs 147.91 per share. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit.

Rikeen P Dalal HUF bought 1,63,890 equity shares in IG Petrochemicals at Rs 896.03 per share on the NSE. The stock surged 20 percent on October 5.

Image15102021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Banswara Syntex #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #California Software #Consolidated Finvest and Holdings #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #IG Petrochemicals #Market Edge
first published: Oct 5, 2021 11:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.