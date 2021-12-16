Bulk deals | Promoters offload 11.76% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance, HWIC Asia Fund exits IIFL Wealth

live bse live

Promoters Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust and Inuus Infrastructure together sold 11.76 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance via open market transactions on December 16.

Sameer Gehlaut, Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust and Inuus Infrastructure held 21.69 percent shareholding in Indiabulls Housing as of September 2021.

Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust sold 2,98,43,200 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 262.35 per share on the NSE, and 1,25,41,432 equity shares at Rs 266.82 per share on the NSE, and 50 lakh shares at Rs 268.49 per share on the BSE. Another promoter Inuus Infrastructure offloaded 70.28 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 262.35 per share, the bulk deal data showed.

Promoters have sold their stake in the company when most experts feel it's the beginning of recovery in the real estate sector. The BSE Realty index gained 39 percent in last six months.

However, several investors including Morgan Stanley and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have taken significant stake in Indiabulls Housing.

BREP Asia II Indian Holding Co V (NQ) Pte Ltd acquired 1,04,82,180 equity shares in the company at Rs 262.35 per share, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 27,32,476 equity shares at same price on the NSE.

Tosca Focus, and Prusik Umbrella Ucits Fund Plc purchased 29.12 lakh equity shares each at Rs 262.35 per share. Invesco Mutual Fund - India Contra Fund bought 35,10,097 equity shares at same price, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 58 lakh shares in the company at same price on the NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance share price fell 4.13 percent to close at Rs 254.

Among other deals, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C - HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares exited IIFL Wealth Management by selling 30,51,790 equity shares at Rs 1,427.83 per share on the NSE, and 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,429.34 per share on the BSE. The stock declined 7.37 percent to Rs 1,427.95.

India Max Investment Fund sold 3,45,835 equity shares in Websol Energy System at Rs 97.89 per share on the NSE. The stock shot up 18.32 percent to Rs 97.85.