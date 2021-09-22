Bulk Deals | Promoter sells 2.68% stake in Ahluwalia Contracts, Ashish Nanda offloads 1% stake in Kavveri Telecom

live bse live

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired 8.15 lakh equity shares in Ahluwalia Contracts India (1.21 percent stake) at Rs 369.5 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 22.

On the other side, promoter Sudershan Walia sold 18 lakh shares in Ahluwalia Contracts (2.68 percent stake) at Rs 369.59 per share. The stock corrected 3.61 percent to Rs 364.35.

Among other deals, promoter Alankit Assignments sold 10 lakh shares in e-governance services and solutions provider Alankit at Rs 15.45 per share on the NSE. The stock was up 1.64 percent at Rs 15.45.

Investor Ashish Nanda sold 2 lakh equity shares in telecom infrastructure and wireless products solution provider Kavveri Telecom Products (0.99 percent stake) at Rs 12.1 per share on the NSE. Ashish Nanda held 8.3 percent stake in the company as of June 2021. The stock gained 4.76 percent to close at Rs 12.10.

Investor Kagashin Global Network sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in bromine & lithium-based specialty chemicals company Neogen Chemicals at Rs 1,258.17 per share on the NSE. Kagashin Global held 1.29 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2021. The stock corrected 7.43 percent to Rs 1,226.10.