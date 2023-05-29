Bulk Deals | Promoter Rajat Agrawal offloads Rs 180.8 crore shares in Gravita India

Market

Promoter Rajat Agrawal has offloaded 4.63 percent equity stake in lead producer Gravita India via open market transactions on May 29, while promoters sold Rs 524.6 crore shares in Clean Science & Technology.

Rajat Agrawal has offloaded 32 lakh shares in Gravita India at an average price of Rs 565 per share, as per bulk deals data available with the NSE.

However, Nomura through several funds was the buyer for Gravita shares, at same average price.

Employees Provident Fund Board Managed by Nomura Asset Management Malaysia SDN BHD bought 5.5 lakh shares, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd as The Trustee of Nomura India Stock purchased 7.5 lakh shares, The MTBJ A/C Nomura India Inves FD purchased 15 lakh shares, and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company- Nomura Funds Ireland - India Equity Fund bought 4 lakh shares.

Gravita shares gained 1.13 percent to close at Rs 577 per share on the NSE.

Among other bulk deals, promoters sold Rs 524.57 crore worth shares in Clean Science & Technology. Nilima Krishnakumar Boob sold 8.78 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,406.64 per share, Asha Ashok Boob offloaded 18.65 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,407.22 per share, and Asha Ashok Sikchi sold 9.84 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,406 per share.

However, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP bought 8.82 lakh equity shares in Clean Science, at an average price of Rs 1,406 per share. The stock was down 0.4 percent at Rs 1,428.7.