Bulk Deals | Promoter offloads 1.26% stake in Lemon Tree, Fidelity picks 1.8% shares in Vijaya Diagnostic

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Plc acquired half a percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels via open market transactions, while Fidelity has picked 1.8 percent shareholding in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on March 25.

The investment trust bought 42,71,589 equity shares in Lemon Tree at an average price of Rs 60 per share, while, promoter Spank Management Service sold 1 crore equity shares at same price.

Lemon Tree Hotels stock closed at Rs 60.05 apiece on the BSE, up 7.81 percent from its previous close amid high volumes.

Among other deals, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Segantii India Mauritius acquired 7.63 lakh equity shares in defence company MTAR Technologies via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,795 per share.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage also bought 2.77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,797.13 per share. However, Solidus Advisors LLP sold 4,89,530 equity shares in MTAR at an average price of Rs 1,796.41 per share, and Fabmohur Advisors LLP offloaded 19,42,382 shares at Rs 1,793.44 per share.

Solidus Advisors LLP completely exited MTAR, while Fabmohur Advisors LLP offloaded 6.3 percent stake in the company against its 8.41 percent shareholding as of December 2021.

MTAR shares settled at Rs 1,715.45 on the BSE, down 10.13 percent.

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund bought 18,50,800 equity shares or 1.8 percent of total paid up equity in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre at an average price of Rs 445 per share. However, India-focussed private equity firm Kedaara-owned Karakoram offloaded 25,32,270 equity shares (2.48 percent stake) at same price. The stock gained 1.23 percent at Rs 436.95.

Fidelity already held 5.54 percent stake in the company, and Karakoram's shareholding was 9.64 percent in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre as of December 2021.

Poonawalla Constructions LLP sold 2,30,820 equity shares in BSE Limited via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 891.88 per equity share.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals acquired 98,33,754 equity shares in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,403 per share. With this, Crompton's shareholding stands at 55 percent in Butterfly Gandhimathi now.

However, Butterfly Gandhimathi's promoters LLM Appliances, Seshadri V M, Viswanatha Murugesa Balasubramaniam, Viswanatha Murugesan Gangadharam, V M Chettiar & Sons India LLP, Viswanathan Murugesa Kumaresan, and Viwanathan Murugesachettiar Lakshminarayanan were the sellers in this block deals.

The above transaction was in line with the share purchase agreement, dated February 22 this year, between Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and promoters.