Bulk Deals | Promoter buys stake in Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet; Standard Life sells 4.99% stake in HDFC Life

Promoter Godrej Industries acquired equity stake in Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet, whereas Standard Life pared stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company on June 29.

Promoter Godrej Industries bought 70,42,374 equity shares in Godrej Properties (or 2.53 percent of total equity) at Rs 1,416 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Promoter Godrej Industries acquired 31,26,102 equity shares in Godrej Agrovet (1.6 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 621.51 per share on the BSE. The stock gained 5.3 percent.

Among other bulk deals, promoters - Anamudi Real Estates LLP sold 66,33,552 equity shares, and Godrej Seeds and Genetics sold 84,86,859 equity shares in Godrej Industries at Rs 575 per share on the BSE. Promoters in total sold 4.49 percent of total paid up equity.

However, TAD Family Trust, HNG Family Trust, and SNG Family Trust purchased 25,20,068 equity shares each in Godrej Industries, and PG Family Trust, NG Family Trust, and BNG Family Trust acquired 25,20,069 shares each at Rs 575 per share.

Promoter Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd sold 5,04,22,552 equity shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company (representing 4.99 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 672.89 and Rs 672.46 per share respectively on the BSE. As of March 2021, Standard Life held 8.88 percent stake in HDFC Life.