MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Promoter buys stake in Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet; Standard Life sells 4.99% stake in HDFC Life

Promoters - Anamudi Real Estates LLP sold 66,33,552 equity shares, and Godrej Seeds and Genetics sold 84,86,859 equity shares in Godrej Industries at Rs 575 per share on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 11:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Promoter Godrej Industries acquired equity stake in Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet, whereas Standard Life pared stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company on June 29.

Promoter Godrej Industries bought 70,42,374 equity shares in Godrej Properties (or 2.53 percent of total equity) at Rs 1,416 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Promoter Godrej Industries acquired 31,26,102 equity shares in Godrej Agrovet (1.6 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 621.51 per share on the BSE. The stock gained 5.3 percent.

Among other bulk deals, promoters - Anamudi Real Estates LLP sold 66,33,552 equity shares, and Godrej Seeds and Genetics sold 84,86,859 equity shares in Godrej Industries at Rs 575 per share on the BSE. Promoters in total sold 4.49 percent of total paid up equity.

However, TAD Family Trust, HNG Family Trust, and SNG Family Trust purchased 25,20,068 equity shares each in Godrej Industries, and PG Family Trust, NG Family Trust, and BNG Family Trust acquired 25,20,069 shares each at Rs 575 per share.

Close

Related stories

Promoter Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd sold 5,04,22,552 equity shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company (representing 4.99 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 672.89 and Rs 672.46 per share respectively on the BSE. As of March 2021, Standard Life held 8.88 percent stake in HDFC Life.

Image22962021
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Agrovet #Godrej Industries #Godrej Properties #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Market Edge
first published: Jun 29, 2021 11:12 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.