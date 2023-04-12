Bulk Deals | Porinjuv Veliyath picks 1.43% stake in Edvenswa Enterprises

Ace investor Porinjuv Veliyath has picked 1.43 percent equity stake in Edvenswa Enterprises via open market transactions on April 12. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit to close at Rs 52.38 and in last five days, it has consistently been rising and gained nearly 23 percent.

Porinjuv has purchased 1.3 lakh equity shares in the information technology solutions provider at an average price of Rs 52.18 per share, as per the bulk data available on the exchange.

However, Anjana Bhutna sold 2.55 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 50.18 per share.

Anjana Bhutna also sold 1.4 lakh shares in Edvenswa at an average price of Rs 49.01 per share on April 11, and 3.81 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 40.67 per share on April 5.

Among other deals, foreign institutional investor Nexpact Limited has bought 11 lakh equity shares or 0.53 percent stake in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company. The FII bought those shares at an average price of Rs 76.87 per share. The stock jumped 7 percent to settle at Rs 79.2.

Sunil Shankar Matkar