Bulk deals | Porinju-owned Equity Intelligence India sells Archies shares, SBI buys stake in Paisalo Digital

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST
Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India on May 28 offloaded 2.81 percent equity stake in Archies, an online gift shop. Archies shares gained 3.4 percent to close at Rs 15.20 per share on the NSE.

Equity Intelligence sold 9.5 lakh equity shares in the company, which is 86 percent of its total shareholding, at Rs 15.81 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.

Equity Intelligence India held 11 lakh equity shares or 3.26 percent stake in Archies, as per the shareholding pattern of March 2021.

Among other deals, country's largest lender State Bank of India acquired 4,37,498 equity shares in Paisalo Digital, the non-deposit taking NBFC, at Rs 570 per share. The stock gained 3.15 percent to close at Rs 622.75.

Investor Manju Gaggar sold 7,74,724 equity shares (representing 0.74 percent of total paid up equity) in tea producer Mcleod Russel India at Rs 31.15 per share. Gaggar held 2.97 percent stake (30,97,901 equity shares) in the company as of March 2021.

Asgar Patel offloaded 1,57,365 equity shares in Patel Integrated Logistics at Rs 25.69 per share. Promoter Asgar Shakoor Patel held 11.92 percent equity stake (31,04,510 equity shares) in Patel Integrated.

Individual investor Suresh Poonati sold 96,798 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 44.05 per share. He held 4,04,419 equity shares (2.89 percent of total paid up equity) in McDowell.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Archies #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Paisalo Digital
first published: May 28, 2021 11:03 pm

