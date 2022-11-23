 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bulk Deals | Polus Global Fund exits Inox Green Energy Services; Elara India, Nomura Singapore, Yes Bank sell 2% shares

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 23, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investor Polus Global Fund sold 53.85 lakh shares, the complete shareholding, in Inox Green Energy Services at an average price of Rs 61.21 per share.

Foreign portfolio investor Polus Global Fund has exited Inox Green Energy Services by selling its entire stake in the company, while Elara India, Nomura Singapore, and Yes Bank together offloaded 2 percent shareholding in the company on its listing day of November 23.

Possibly due to the transactions, the stock corrected by 9 percent to settle below Rs 60 against its issue price of Rs 65 per share.

Inox Green Energy opened with more than 7 percent loss, which was on expected lines given the subdued response to its IPO. The fact that the company is dependent for business on its parent Inox Wind, the wind turbine generator manufacturer, also weighed on the stock.

Among others, Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 22.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.17 per share, Nomura Singapore offloaded 14.6 lakh shares at Rs 60.35 per share, and Yes Bank sold 23.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.01 per share, which in total was 2 percent of paid-up equity shares.

However, ICM Finance bought 20.4 lakh shares in Inox Green at an average price of Rs 61.82 per share, and Pilot Consultants acquired 57.66 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.61 per share.