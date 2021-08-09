Bulk Deals | Polar Capital buys 8.6 lakh shares in Glenmark Life, HSBC picks 1.44 lakh shares in Rolex Rings

live bse live

Polar Capital Funds Plc - Healthcare Opportunities Fund acquired 8.36 lakh equity shares in newly listed Glenmark Life Sciences at Rs 732.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 9.

HSBC Pooled Investment Fund-HSBC Pooled Asian Equity Fund acquired 1,44,823 equity shares in leading forging company Rolex Rings at Rs 1,250 per share on the NSE.

Rolex Rings closed at Rs 1,166.55, rising 29.62 percent over issue price of Rs 900 on the listing day today.

Among other deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 41,30,467 equity shares in leading business services provider Quess Corp at Rs 900 per share on the BSE.

However, Ajit Isaac sold 20 lakh shares at Rs 900 per share in Quess Corp and Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 899.99 per share on the BSE.

TCG Funds Fund 1 bought 1.26 lakh equity shares in Zeal Aqua at Rs 158 per share on the BSE.

Rajesh V Shah and his family members, Suketu V Shah and his family members, Isarnan Steel & Minerals, and Sidya Investments have collectively sold and transferred 2,34,25,628 equity shares of Mukand (or 16.57 percent of paid up equity), to Bajaj Sevashram, Bachhraj & Company, Bachhraj Factories and Sanrajnayan Investments in an inter-se transfer of shares between the promoter group entities of the company.