MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Polar Capital buys 8.6 lakh shares in Glenmark Life, HSBC picks 1.44 lakh shares in Rolex Rings

TCG Funds Fund 1 bought 1.26 lakh equity shares in Zeal Aqua at Rs 158 per share on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Polar Capital Funds Plc - Healthcare Opportunities Fund acquired 8.36 lakh equity shares in newly listed Glenmark Life Sciences at Rs 732.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 9.

HSBC Pooled Investment Fund-HSBC Pooled Asian Equity Fund acquired 1,44,823 equity shares in leading forging company Rolex Rings at Rs 1,250 per share on the NSE.

Rolex Rings closed at Rs 1,166.55, rising 29.62 percent over issue price of Rs 900 on the listing day today.

Among other deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 41,30,467 equity shares in leading business services provider Quess Corp at Rs 900 per share on the BSE.

However, Ajit Isaac sold 20 lakh shares at Rs 900 per share in Quess Corp and Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 899.99 per share on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

TCG Funds Fund 1 bought 1.26 lakh equity shares in Zeal Aqua at Rs 158 per share on the BSE.

Rajesh V Shah and his family members, Suketu V Shah and his family members, Isarnan Steel & Minerals, and Sidya Investments have collectively sold and transferred 2,34,25,628 equity shares of Mukand (or 16.57 percent of paid up equity), to Bajaj Sevashram, Bachhraj & Company, Bachhraj Factories and Sanrajnayan Investments in an inter-se transfer of shares between the promoter group entities of the company.

Image7982021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Life Sciences #Market Edge #Mukand #Quess Corp #Rolex Rings #Zeal Aqua
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:05 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.