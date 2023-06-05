English
    Bulk Deals | Plutus Wealth Management LLP picks Rs 247.22 crore shares in MTAR Technologies

    Three promoters Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram, and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam sold 11.2 lakh shares or 3.64 percent shareholding in MTAR Technologies.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    June 05, 2023 / 11:50 PM IST
    Ahmedabad-based Plutus Wealth Management LLP has picked more than 4 percent equity stake in MTAR Technologies via open market transactions on June 5, whereas promoters were the sellers for some of those shares. The stock gained 0.2 percent to close at Rs 1,895.55 on the NSE.

    Plutus Wealth Management LLP has bought 13.15 lakh shares or 4.27 percent stake in the precision engineering company at an average price of Rs 1,880.02 per share, which amounted to Rs 247.22 crore.

    However, three promoters Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram, and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam sold 11.2 lakh shares or 3.64 percent shareholding in MTAR.

    Among other deals, foreign portfolio investor Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund has sold 11.82 lakh shares or 1.15 percent stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 383.63 per share.

    Fidelity had held 17.66 lakh shares or 1.73 percent stake in the diagnostic centre chain as of March 2023. The stock gained 1 percent to close at Rs 385.

    Meanwhile, Zodius Technology Fund sold another 1.42 lakh shares in software solutions provider Ceinsys Tech, at an average price of Rs 187.15 per share.

    So far, Zodius offloaded 7.15 lakh shares in the company since May, against its shareholding as of March 2023 at 10.94 lakh shares.

    However, Ceinsys Tech shares rallied more than 12 percent to Rs 185.

    La Opala RG was also in focus as Nippon India Mutual Fund has bought 18.82 lakh shares or 1.69 percent stake in the tableware company at an average price of Rs 399.05 per share. However, Malabar India Fund sold 18.85 lakh shares in the company at same price.

    La Opala RG share price climbed more than 4 percent to Rs 403.3.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Ceinsys Tech #La Opala RG #Market Edge #MTAR Technologies #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 11:50 pm