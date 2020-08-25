172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|bulk-deals-of-the-day-investguard-ventures-sells-stake-in-bharat-immunologicals-mit-icici-pru-mf-buy-shares-of-matrimony-com-5755731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bulk deals of the day: Investguard Ventures sells stake in Bharat Immunologicals; MIT, ICICI Pru MF buy shares of Matrimony.com

Investguard Ventures sold 2,53,587 shares of Bharat Immunologicals through a bulk deal at an average price of Rs 44.96.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian markets witnessed multiple bulk deals on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 25 in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought and sold stakes in companies including Phoenix Mills and Matrimony.com.

Mayfield XII Mauritius sold 2,25,562 shares of Matrimony.com at an average price of Rs 520. Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 14,00,000 and 5,23,846 shares, respectively, at an average price of Rs 520.

Bulk Deals August 25

Senior Advisory Services Private sold 10,00,000 shares of Phoenix Mills at an average price of Rs 671.76. Radhakrishna Ramnarain Private sold 1,15,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 666.1.

Matthews Asia Dividend Fund sold 1,09,547 shares of Minda Industries Rights Entitlement at an average price of Rs 128.89.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,17,203 shares of TCI Express at an average price of Rs 795.

The Indian market ended almost flat on August 25 owing to profit-booking in select heavyweights amid mixed Asian cues as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of US new home sales data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech.

The Sensex closed 45 points higher at 38,843.88 and the Nifty settled just 6 points up at 11,472.25.

FIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,481.2 crore, whereas DIIs sold shares worth Rs 172.97 crore in the Indian equity market on August 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Bulk Deals #Nifty #Sensex

