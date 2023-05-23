Bulk Deals: Nuvama Wealth Finance offloads over 1.1% in SpiceJet, Norges Bank buys Rs 133.7 cr shares in Syrma SGS

stock

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Nuvama Wealth Finance has offloaded more than 1.1 percent equity stake in budget airline company SpiceJet via open market transactions on May 23.

The stock seems to have reacted to the stake sale, falling 14 percent to Rs 24.16 on the BSE.

As per bulk deals data available with the BSE, Nuvama Wealth Finance has sold 68.4 lakh shares in SpiceJet at an average price of Rs 24.88 per share, amounting to Rs 17.01 crore.

Among other deals, Norges Bank and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Master Fund LP has picked 3.56 percent stake in Syrma SGS Technology.

Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global, has bought 38 lakh shares and US-based Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Master Fund LP purchased 25 lakh shares in the electronic products manufacturer at an average price of Rs 351.9 per share, which amounted to Rs 221.6 crore worth of shares.

However, high networth individual Sanjiv Narayan sold 15 lakh shares in Syrma, and foreign company South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings, LLC offloaded 53.24 lakh shares at same average price.

Sanjiv Narayan had held 7.11 percent stake or 1.25 crore shares, and South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings had owned 6.02 percent shareholding or 1.06 crore shares in the company.

Finally, Syrma SGS Technology shares climbed 1.3 percent to close at Rs 359.75.