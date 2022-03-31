English
    Bulk deals | Norges Bank, SBI MF, others pick 4.7% stake in Max Healthcare

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Promoter entity Kayak Investments Holding Pte Ltd has offloaded a 10 percent equity stake in Max Healthcare Institute via open market transactions on the NSE on March 31.

    The promoter entity sold the stake via two bulk deals. Kayak Investments Holding Pte Ltd sold 5,81,75,311 equity shares in Max Healthcare at an average price of Rs 340.4 per equity share, and another 3,87,83,541 equity shares at an average price of Rs 340 per share.

    The 10 percent stake sold by Kayak Investments in Max Healthcare was worth Rs 3,296.8 crore.

    The stock corrected 3.7 percent to close at Rs 347.65 on the NSE.

    However, there were five buyers for some part of that stake sold by Kayak Investments.

    Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global acquired 49.43 lakh equity shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 63,46,506 equity hares, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund acquired 1,33,94,000 equity shares, Government of Singapore purchased 1,07,78,183 equity shares, and Smaller Cap World Fund Inc bought 1.64 crore equity shares in the company. The average buying price for these shares was Rs 340 per share.

    Among other deals, Kellton Wealth Management LLP acquired 1.58 lakh shares in Vedavaag Systems at an average price of Rs 58.51 per share.

    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Max Healthcare Institute
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 11:15 pm
