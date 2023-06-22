Bulk deals | Norges Bank picks shares worth Rs 156.77 crore in Delhivery; Goldman Sachs, Axis MF buy 2.98% stake in Craftsman Automation

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

CA Swift Investments, a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group, exited Gurugram-based logistics company Delhivery as it sold the entire 1.84 crore equity shares or a 2.53 percent stake via open market transactions.

The average selling price was Rs 385.5 per share and the total stake sale was worth Rs 709.5 crore. Delhivery shares fell nearly 1 percent to Rs 385.

However, Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund was the buyer for some of those shares in a deal. It acquired 40.66 lakh equity shares or 0.55 percent stake in Delhivery at the same price, which amounted to Rs 156.77 crore, as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

Craftsman Automation was also in focus, as Axis Mutual Fund bought additional 1.26 lakh shares in the auto ancillary company, and Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio purchased 5.05 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,960 per share. Their total stake buy was 2.98 percent.

Srinivasan Murali was the seller, offloading 8 lakh equity shares at Rs 3,960 per share. Murali's stake sale was worth Rs 316.8 crore.

Craftsman Automation shares settled at Rs 3,993 on the NSE, down just 0.14 percent.

Among other bulk deals, foreign venture capital investors CVCIGP II Employee Ebene, and Client Ebene have offloaded large shareholding in Sansera Engineering for Rs 622.34 crore.

CVCIGP II Employee Ebene offloaded 26.75 lakh shares and Client Ebene sold 47.77 lakh shares in the auto component maker at an average price of Rs 835 per share. In total, they sold 14.08 percent stake in the company. As of March 2023, both held a 28.16 percent stake in Sansera.

However, Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund were buyers of some of those shares, acquiring 49.42 lakh shares or 9.33 percent stake in Sansera at Rs 835 per share.

As of March 2023, Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund already held 6.98 lakh shares or 1.32 percent stake in Sansera, while SBI Life Insurance had 8.26 lakh shares or 1.56 percent shareholding and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 20.6 lakh shares or 3.89 percent.

Sansera Engineering shares rallied 3.5 percent to settle at Rs 872.